    Ohio Marines [Image 2 of 3]

    Ohio Marines

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    210202-M-IP473-1402 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2021) -- U.S. Marines from Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expedition Force (MEF), utilize a combat rubber raiding craft to pull alongside the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, during an integration exercise near Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III MEF-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

