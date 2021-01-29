U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard, take part in civil disturbance training in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6509255
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-ZZ999-0004
|Resolution:
|478x614
|Size:
|105.85 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard from Massachusetts and Vermont seamlessly work together in Nation’s Capital, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
