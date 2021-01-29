Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard from Massachusetts and Vermont seamlessly work together in Nation’s Capital

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    151st Regional Support Group

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard, take part in civil disturbance training in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-ZZ999-0004
    Location: US
    This work, National Guard from Massachusetts and Vermont seamlessly work together in Nation’s Capital, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Vermont
    Vermont Army National Guard
    vermont army
    Capitol Support

