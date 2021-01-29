National Guard from Massachusetts and Vermont seamlessly work together in Nation’s Capital

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard, take part in civil disturbance training in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.

