PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC’s) Lt. Cmdr. Chris Rakoski, an Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), from Montesano, Wash., advises Combat Information Center (CIC) watchstanders aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:20 Photo ID: 6508973 VIRIN: 210114-N-FG807-1007 Resolution: 3761x2503 Size: 4.12 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilot Program Previews Future of Surface Warfare Tactical Training, by PO2 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.