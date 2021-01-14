PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC’s) Lt. Cmdr. Chris Rakoski, an Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), from Montesano, Wash., advises Combat Information Center (CIC) watchstanders aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6508973
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-FG807-1007
|Resolution:
|3761x2503
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilot Program Previews Future of Surface Warfare Tactical Training, by PO2 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pilot Program Previews Future of Surface Warfare Tactical Training
LEAVE A COMMENT