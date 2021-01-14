Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilot Program Previews Future of Surface Warfare Tactical Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC’s) Lt. Cmdr. Chris Rakoski, an Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), from Montesano, Wash., advises Combat Information Center (CIC) watchstanders aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

