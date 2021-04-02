The Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force has been supporting law enforcement throughout the state for more than 30 years. This week, we highlight a task force member in Region North supporting the Dallas Police Department and much more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:36 Photo ID: 6508629 VIRIN: 210204-Z-KL489-002 Resolution: 2288x2958 Size: 3.81 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Counterdrug Weekly Highlight Staff Sgt Oduk, by MSG Michael Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.