    What You Need to Know About Heart Disease in Women

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brooks Smith 

    Uniformed Services University

    Cardiovascular disease (or heart disease) is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and it is at an alarming rate. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association, it is the leading cause of death in this country for both Caucasian and African American women. Of the 1.3 million active duty service members, more than 16% are currently women, so ensuring a healthy heart also helps ensure a healthy force.

