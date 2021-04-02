What You Need to Know About Heart Disease in Women

Cardiovascular disease (or heart disease) is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and it is at an alarming rate. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association, it is the leading cause of death in this country for both Caucasian and African American women. Of the 1.3 million active duty service members, more than 16% are currently women, so ensuring a healthy heart also helps ensure a healthy force.

