    Digital Garrison App

    Digital Garrison App

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The Digital Garrison App is a partnership venture between the Installation Management Command and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. The software can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices. Users will be prompted to set up a password-protected account. Once they select Fort Lee as their location, the app will provide the applicable information.

