Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strength of a Warrior, Spirit of a Champion

    Strength of a Warrior, Spirit of a Champion

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ana Villacorta, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron production log manager, performs a deadlift at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2021. Villacorta, originally born in Honduras, created a new club initiative that allows service members the opportunity to learn about powerlifting and improve their personal records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6508023
    VIRIN: 210118-F-NW306-1018
    Resolution: 4899x3260
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength of a Warrior, Spirit of a Champion, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength of a Warrior, Spirit of a Champion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAE
    Powerlifting
    380 EFSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT