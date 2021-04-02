Strength of a Warrior, Spirit of a Champion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ana Villacorta, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron production log manager, performs a deadlift at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2021. Villacorta, originally born in Honduras, created a new club initiative that allows service members the opportunity to learn about powerlifting and improve their personal records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

