    31st AMXS perform safe, expeditionary aircraft maintenance anytime, anywhere

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Semmer, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, left, Tech. Sgt. Nicole Almario, 31st AMXS weapons load crew chief, center, and Airman 1st Class Kayla Caswell, 31st AMXS weapons load crew member, right, perform an inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021. The 31st AMXS supports the 31st Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO contingency and combat aircraft maintenance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6507746
    VIRIN: 210201-F-ZX177-1031
    Resolution: 8070x5380
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st AMXS perform safe, expeditionary aircraft maintenance anytime, anywhere, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    555FS
    31AMXS

