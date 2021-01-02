31st AMXS perform safe, expeditionary aircraft maintenance anytime, anywhere

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Semmer, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, left, Tech. Sgt. Nicole Almario, 31st AMXS weapons load crew chief, center, and Airman 1st Class Kayla Caswell, 31st AMXS weapons load crew member, right, perform an inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021. The 31st AMXS supports the 31st Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO contingency and combat aircraft maintenance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT