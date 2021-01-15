Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Public affairs photographer searches for photo opportunity on flight line

    Public affairs photographer searches for photo opportunity on flight line

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chustine Minoda, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs photographer, walks the flight line in search of a photo opportunity Jan. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Photographers across the Air Force support public affairs offices in visually documenting the Air Force mission and communicating the stories of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6507607
    VIRIN: 210115-F-SK304-2005
    Resolution: 3493x2331
    Size: 550.63 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public affairs photographer searches for photo opportunity on flight line, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    KC-10 Extender

    TAGS

    flight line
    photographer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT