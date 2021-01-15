Chustine Minoda, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs photographer, walks the flight line in search of a photo opportunity Jan. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Photographers across the Air Force support public affairs offices in visually documenting the Air Force mission and communicating the stories of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:45
|Photo ID:
|6507607
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-SK304-2005
|Resolution:
|3493x2331
|Size:
|550.63 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public affairs photographer searches for photo opportunity on flight line, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
