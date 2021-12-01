Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    660th AMXS maintainer working on KC-10 Extender

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Watson, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a light fixture on a KC-10 Extender Jan. 12, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Watson and her team of more than 300 maintainers at the 660th AMXS are responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing all KC-10s assigned to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:13
    Photo ID: 6507597
    VIRIN: 210112-F-SK304-1014
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 660th AMXS maintainer working on KC-10 Extender, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base

    KC-10 Extender

    Fixed Wing Maintenance

    maintenance
    Fixed-Wing Aircraft Crew Chief

