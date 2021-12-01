U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Watson, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a light fixture on a KC-10 Extender Jan. 12, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Watson and her team of more than 300 maintainers at the 660th AMXS are responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing all KC-10s assigned to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:13
|Photo ID:
|6507597
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-SK304-1014
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 660th AMXS maintainer working on KC-10 Extender, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT