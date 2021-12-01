U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Watson, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a light fixture on a KC-10 Extender Jan. 12, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Watson and her team of more than 300 maintainers at the 660th AMXS are responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing all KC-10s assigned to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:13 Photo ID: 6507597 VIRIN: 210112-F-SK304-1014 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.76 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 660th AMXS maintainer working on KC-10 Extender, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.