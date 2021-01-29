Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Arrives for PDM

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A recently arrived F-15 Eagle is processed into the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, February 1, 2021 in preparation to undergo programed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    F-15
    WR-ALC
    Programmed Depot Maintenance
    PDM
    Warrner Robins Air Logistics Complex

