    F-16 static display gets spa day

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 static display at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL is pressure-washed Feb. 3, 2021 as part of restoration efforts to revitalize base static displays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

