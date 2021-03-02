An F-16 static display at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL is pressure-washed Feb. 3, 2021 as part of restoration efforts to revitalize base static displays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6507272 VIRIN: 210203-Z-XV261-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.24 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 static display gets spa day, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.