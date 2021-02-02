An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing returns from a training sortie, Feb. 2, 2021, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 388th Fighter Wing is home to 78 F-35s and is the Air Force's first operational F-35A wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6507139
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-TY205-1103
|Resolution:
|3027x2162
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another Day at the Office for the 388th Fighter Wing, by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
