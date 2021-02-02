Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Another Day at the Office for the 388th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    388th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing returns from a training sortie, Feb. 2, 2021, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 388th Fighter Wing is home to 78 F-35s and is the Air Force's first operational F-35A wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6507139
    VIRIN: 210202-F-TY205-1103
    Resolution: 3027x2162
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another Day at the Office for the 388th Fighter Wing, by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F35
    USAF
    F35A
    F35FET
    F35DemoTeam

