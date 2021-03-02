Honoring Captain Sir Tom Moore

The American flag is flown at half-staff to honor the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3 , 2021. At 100 years old, Moore raised £33 million for United Kingdom National Health Service charities by walking laps of his garden during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley)
