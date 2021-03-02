Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Captain Sir Tom Moore

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The American flag is flown at half-staff to honor the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3 , 2021. At 100 years old, Moore raised £33 million for United Kingdom National Health Service charities by walking laps of his garden during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Captain Sir Tom Moore, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

