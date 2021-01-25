AMC commander visits 459th ARW

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, is escorted by Col. Greg Buchanan, 459th Air Refueling Wing commander, on her way to visit the 459th ARW at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 25, 2021. Van Ovost met with members of wing leadership to talk about wing's mission, issues and accomplishments as part of her visit to Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tim Smith)

Date Taken: 01.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US