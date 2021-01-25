Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC commander visits 459th ARW

    AMC commander visits 459th ARW

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Maj. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, is escorted by Col. Greg Buchanan, 459th Air Refueling Wing commander, on her way to visit the 459th ARW at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 25, 2021. Van Ovost met with members of wing leadership to talk about wing's mission, issues and accomplishments as part of her visit to Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tim Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6505611
    VIRIN: 210202-F-EU949-001
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AMC commander visits 459th ARW, by Maj. Timothy Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC commander meets 459th Air Refueling Wing top leaders

    AFRC
    AMC
    459ARW

