Airman at Hill AFB among AFIMSC ‘Innovation Rodeo’ finalists

Master Sgt. Luke Rogan, assistant chief of operations with the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is among the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center announced finalists for the 2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo. Rogan was selected for co-innovating an idea to modernize the way the Defense Department conducts real property inventory and facility inspections using 3D structural scanning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

