    Coast Guard continues ice breaking operations throughout Northeast

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. OPRENEW is the Coast Guards effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter by providing icebreaking and aids to navigation maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 11:01
    VIRIN: 210130-G-CA140-685
    This work, Coast Guard continues ice breaking operations throughout Northeast, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

