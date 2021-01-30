Coast Guard continues ice breaking operations throughout Northeast

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. OPRENEW is the Coast Guards effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter by providing icebreaking and aids to navigation maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

