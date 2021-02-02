Pennsylvania Air National Guard graphic illustration intended to be used in conjunction with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Receives Multiple Safety Awards news story published Feb 2, 2021. The safety office team at the 171st Air Refueling Wing was awarded by the National Guard Bureau, distinguishing themselves as the top safety office out of 92 ANG safety Offices. (U.S. National Guard graphic illustration by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:41 Photo ID: 6505259 VIRIN: 210202-Z-NQ177-1001 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.87 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Receives Multiple Safety Awards, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.