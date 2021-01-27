Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POLAND

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Lester Tuazon for technical expertise in surveying the area needed for the new AAFES modular containerized store location, Powidz, Poland, January 27, 2021. Using his knowledge he is a critical asset during this project which will raise the morale of the Soldiers stationed at Powidz. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6504978
    VIRIN: 210127-A-HS490-847
    Resolution: 6825x4550
    Size: 27.29 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Lester Tuazon for technical expertise in surveying the area needed for the new AAFES modular containerized store location, by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

