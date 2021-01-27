U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Lester Tuazon for technical expertise in surveying the area needed for the new AAFES modular containerized store location, Powidz, Poland, January 27, 2021. Using his knowledge he is a critical asset during this project which will raise the morale of the Soldiers stationed at Powidz. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6504978
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-HS490-847
|Resolution:
|6825x4550
|Size:
|27.29 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Lester Tuazon for technical expertise in surveying the area needed for the new AAFES modular containerized store location, by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
