NMRTC Yokosuka

Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Yokosuka (NMRTCY) administers the Covid-19 vaccine to personnel assigned to the forward deployed naval forces of U.S. 7th Fleet based in the Indo-Pacific region, January 30, 2021.
From Left to right: First row: LCDR Catey Kubera and LCDR Beecher Whiteaker; Second Row: CDR Ben Ricks, CDR Casey Burns, CDR Brock Johnson and LCDR Craig Hofferber. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Catey Kubera)
|01.30.2021
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
