    NMRTC Yokosuka

    NMRTC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2021

    Photo by erika figueroa 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Yokosuka (NMRTCY) administers the Covid-19 vaccine to personnel assigned to the forward deployed naval forces of U.S. 7th Fleet based in the Indo-Pacific region, January 30, 2021.

    From Left to right: First row: LCDR Catey Kubera and LCDR Beecher Whiteaker; Second Row: CDR Ben Ricks, CDR Casey Burns, CDR Brock Johnson and LCDR Craig Hofferber. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Catey Kubera)

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    NMRTC Yokosuka
    Covid-19 Vaccine
    #SinkCovid

