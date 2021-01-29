Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Harbor Security Boat

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa naval security forces personnel pull a harbor security boat out of the water at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 00:15
    Photo ID: 6504787
    VIRIN: 210129-N-QY759-0008
    Resolution: 6702x4787
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Harbor Security Boat, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Navy
    harbor security boat
    CFAO

