WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa naval security forces personnel pull a harbor security boat out of the water at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6504787
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-QY759-0008
|Resolution:
|6702x4787
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Harbor Security Boat, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT