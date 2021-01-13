Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Detroit District dive duties

    Detroit District dive duties

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Matthew Proulx with the Soo Area Office, Detroit District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, performs dive duties at the Soo Locks in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan Jan. 12, 2021. Proulx’s dive duties included removing debris and a plug from the Davis Well before dewatering the Poe Lock as part of the Locks scheduled seasonal maintenance closing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:31
    Photo ID: 6504681
    VIRIN: 210112-A-WR196-004
    Resolution: 2756x3410
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit District dive duties, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    USACE
    Detroit District
    Sault Ste. Marie
    Soo Locks
    Winter Work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT