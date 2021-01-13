Detroit District dive duties

Matthew Proulx with the Soo Area Office, Detroit District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, performs dive duties at the Soo Locks in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan Jan. 12, 2021. Proulx’s dive duties included removing debris and a plug from the Davis Well before dewatering the Poe Lock as part of the Locks scheduled seasonal maintenance closing.

