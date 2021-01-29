Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiefs of the Monterey Peninsula Welcome New CPOs to the Mess

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210129-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 29, 2021) (L to R) Chief Yeoman Crystal Bowyer, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Charles Heinen and Chief Information Systems Technician Hector Rosario pose for a photo after being advanced to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo)

