210129-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 29, 2021) (L to R) Chief Yeoman Crystal Bowyer, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Charles Heinen and Chief Information Systems Technician Hector Rosario pose for a photo after being advanced to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6504669
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-N0484-0005
|Resolution:
|3717x2917
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiefs of the Monterey Peninsula Welcome New CPOs to the Mess, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chiefs of the Monterey Peninsula Welcome New CPOs to the Mess
LEAVE A COMMENT