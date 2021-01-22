Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician crafts a crown cast

    60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician crafts a crown cast

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, crafts a crown mold Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Locke and four other upgrade trainees learned the computer-aided design and manufacturing software that is used to print an entire dental cast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6504667
    VIRIN: 210122-F-YT028-1178
    Resolution: 6246x4169
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician crafts a crown cast, by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    laboratory
    technician
    dental
    60 DS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT