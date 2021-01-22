U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, crafts a crown mold Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Locke and four other upgrade trainees learned the computer-aided design and manufacturing software that is used to print an entire dental cast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6504667
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-YT028-1178
|Resolution:
|6246x4169
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician crafts a crown cast, by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
