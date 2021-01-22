60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician crafts a crown cast

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, crafts a crown mold Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Locke and four other upgrade trainees learned the computer-aided design and manufacturing software that is used to print an entire dental cast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

