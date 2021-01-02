NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021

210201-N-SC158-0355 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2021) Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster/Released)

