Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021

    NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clyde Laster 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    210201-N-SC158-0355 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2021) Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6504640
    VIRIN: 210201-N-SC158-0355
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.87 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Panama City Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise 2021, by PO2 Clyde Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama City
    NSA
    Navy
    USN
    cssc21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT