210129-N-WQ732-2037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) parade the colors during a pinning ceremony, Jan. 29, 2021. Monterey is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6504491
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-WQ732-2037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monterey Conducts C2X, by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT