Monterey Conducts C2X

210129-N-WQ732-2037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) parade the colors during a pinning ceremony, Jan. 29, 2021. Monterey is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 Photo by SA Chelsea Palmer