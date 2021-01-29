Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trio wants to transform civil engineering with 3D modeling

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Jim Martinez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Scott McClure, Master Sgt. Luke Rogan and Capt. Nathanael Kohl submitted an idea for a 3D structural scanner plan that was selected to be one of eight finalists at the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Innovation Rodeo on Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Martinez)

    innovation
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Base of the Future
    Innovation Rodeo

