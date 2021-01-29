Scott McClure, Master Sgt. Luke Rogan and Capt. Nathanael Kohl submitted an idea for a 3D structural scanner plan that was selected to be one of eight finalists at the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Innovation Rodeo on Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Martinez)
Trio wants to transform civil engineering with 3D modeling
