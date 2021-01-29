Scott McClure, Master Sgt. Luke Rogan and Capt. Nathanael Kohl submitted an idea for a 3D structural scanner plan that was selected to be one of eight finalists at the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Innovation Rodeo on Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:39 Photo ID: 6503784 VIRIN: 210129-F-XX999-0002 Resolution: 1458x1050 Size: 268.1 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, TX, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: CANON CITY, CO, US Hometown: ORCHARD PARK, NY, US Hometown: SANTA ROSA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trio wants to transform civil engineering with 3D modeling, by Jim Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.