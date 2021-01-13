Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Receives Second Highest Unit Award for C-WMD and C-Threat Networks Efforts

    DTRA Receives Second Highest Unit Award for C-WMD and C-Threat Networks Efforts

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Jessica Lewis 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) leadership presents the awarded Joint Meritorious Unit Award (JMUA), the second highest award a unit can receive, for efforts that enabled the Joint Force, Department of Defense, United States Government Agencies, International Organizations, and Partner Nations to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and Threat Networks, from Jun. 1, 2017, to Sep. 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 09:59
    VIRIN: 210113-D-BA011-001
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Joint
    meritorious
    award
    DTRA
    cWMD

