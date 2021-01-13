The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) leadership presents the awarded Joint Meritorious Unit Award (JMUA), the second highest award a unit can receive, for efforts that enabled the Joint Force, Department of Defense, United States Government Agencies, International Organizations, and Partner Nations to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and Threat Networks, from Jun. 1, 2017, to Sep. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6503768
|VIRIN:
|210113-D-BA011-001
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|131.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA Receives Second Highest Unit Award for C-WMD and C-Threat Networks Efforts, by Jessica Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DTRA Receives Second Highest Unit Award for C-WMD and C-Threat Networks Efforts
LEAVE A COMMENT