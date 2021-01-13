DTRA Receives Second Highest Unit Award for C-WMD and C-Threat Networks Efforts

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) leadership presents the awarded Joint Meritorious Unit Award (JMUA), the second highest award a unit can receive, for efforts that enabled the Joint Force, Department of Defense, United States Government Agencies, International Organizations, and Partner Nations to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and Threat Networks, from Jun. 1, 2017, to Sep. 1, 2020.

