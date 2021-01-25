Damage caused to the bow of an aluminum skiff that was struck by a white hulled center console vessel during a hit and run incident Jan. 24, 2021 in Cruz Harbor in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment marine investigators are seeking assistance from the public for information that could lead to identifying the vessel and operator of a white-hulled center console boat involved in the incident that was seen fleeing the the scene. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:51 Photo ID: 6503658 VIRIN: 210125-G-G0107-2001 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 68.96 KB Location: ST. JOHN, VI Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard seeks the public's assistance in identifying vessel, operator involved in hit and run incident in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.