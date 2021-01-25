Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seeks the public's assistance in identifying vessel, operator involved in hit and run incident in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

    ST. JOHN, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Damage caused to the bow of an aluminum skiff that was struck by a white hulled center console vessel during a hit and run incident Jan. 24, 2021 in Cruz Harbor in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment marine investigators are seeking assistance from the public for information that could lead to identifying the vessel and operator of a white-hulled center console boat involved in the incident that was seen fleeing the the scene. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:51
    Photo ID: 6503658
    VIRIN: 210125-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 68.96 KB
    Location: ST. JOHN, VI 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seeks the public's assistance in identifying vessel, operator involved in hit and run incident in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Coast Guard Sector San Juan
    Marine Safety Detachment St. Thomas
    Hit and Run incident
    Cruz Bay Harbor

