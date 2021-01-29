CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Noriko Ferrer pins chief petty officer anchors on her husband Chief Master-at-Arms Joshua Ferrer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Jan. 29, 2021. The ceremony pinned or honored six Sailors and one U.S. Air Force Airman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
