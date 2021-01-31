USS Gabrielle Giffords Returns from Rotational Deployment

210131-N-FQ994-1001
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2021) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, January 31. Gabrielle Giffords returned following a 17-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price)
