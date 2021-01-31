Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Returns from Rotational Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210131-N-FQ994-1001
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2021) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, January 31. Gabrielle Giffords returned following a 17-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

