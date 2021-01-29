Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th MP Bde. CSM Witt Stands Tall at the DC Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard 177th MP Bde. Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Witt and others listen as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (not pictured) speaks at the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Stands Up and Stands Out During Capitol Response

