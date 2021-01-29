177th MP Bde. CSM Witt Stands Tall at the DC Capitol

Michigan Army National Guard 177th MP Bde. Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Witt and others listen as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (not pictured) speaks at the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

