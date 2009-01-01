The Kentucky National Guard and the William Floyd Collins Tragedy at Sand Cave

Kentucky National Guard Brig. Gen. Henry Denhardt serves food to other Guardsmen at Sand Cave when William Floyd Collins accidentally trapped himself underground near Cave City, Ky., Feb. 10, 1925. Denhardt led the rescue attempt and security of the area during the tragedy. (courtesy photo)
