    The Kentucky National Guard and the William Floyd Collins Tragedy at Sand Cave

    KY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.1925

    Kentucky National Guard Brig. Gen. Henry Denhardt serves food to other Guardsmen at Sand Cave when William Floyd Collins accidentally trapped himself underground near Cave City, Ky., Feb. 10, 1925. Denhardt led the rescue attempt and security of the area during the tragedy. (courtesy photo)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Tragedy at Sand Cave
    Floyd Collins
    Henry Denhardt
    James A. Kehoe

