Kentucky National Guard Brig. Gen. Henry Denhardt serves food to other Guardsmen at Sand Cave when William Floyd Collins accidentally trapped himself underground near Cave City, Ky., Feb. 10, 1925. Denhardt led the rescue attempt and security of the area during the tragedy. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.1925 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 12:02 Photo ID: 6502343 VIRIN: 210130-Z-AA111-1233 Resolution: 444x357 Size: 68.62 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Kentucky National Guard and the William Floyd Collins Tragedy at Sand Cave, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.