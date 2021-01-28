210128-N-N0484-0004 MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 28, 2021) Navy Reserve Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Dolder (left), who is temporarily visiting Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey to assess the current landscape and determine what are the needed resources that can speak to the emotional, mental and spiritual needs of Sailors and Marines, talks with staff attached to IWTC Monterey. As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 13:50 Photo ID: 6501221 VIRIN: 210128-N-N0484-0004 Resolution: 3526x2232 Size: 2.12 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Chaplains Help Facilitate Warrior Toughness and Resiliency at IWTC Monterey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.