    Idaho Army National Guard 204th RTI Abrams Tank Turret removal

    Idaho Army National Guard 204th RTI Abrams Tank Turret removal

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ianhunter Thorpe 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard 204th RTI conducted an Abrams turret removal

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6501220
    VIRIN: 160101-A-EU939-596
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard 204th RTI Abrams Tank Turret removal, by 1LT Ianhunter Thorpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Idaho

    TAGS

    Idaho
    Idaho National Guard
    204th RTI

