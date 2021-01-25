Leaders learn from private industry partners

Capt. Claire Betterbed, center, is a Training With Industry participant from the Combined Arms Support Command working with Federal Express at its Memphis, Tennessee Station One Training Facility. It brings together managers from across the U.S. for a week-long training course that teaches techniques for maximizing efficiency so they can improve service while reducing cost. In this photo, Betterbed and a FedEx manager from St. Louis are conducting a timed training event to see if they can reach the prescribed rates for document sorting, which includes scanning the envelopes, sorting by route and packing per minute. (Courtesy Photo)

