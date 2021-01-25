Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders learn from private industry partners

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Capt. Claire Betterbed, center, is a Training With Industry participant from the Combined Arms Support Command working with Federal Express at its Memphis, Tennessee Station One Training Facility. It brings together managers from across the U.S. for a week-long training course that teaches techniques for maximizing efficiency so they can improve service while reducing cost. In this photo, Betterbed and a FedEx manager from St. Louis are conducting a timed training event to see if they can reach the prescribed rates for document sorting, which includes scanning the envelopes, sorting by route and packing per minute. (Courtesy Photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army leaders learn from private industry partners

