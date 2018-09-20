Staff Sgt. Shawn Kesinger, 22nd Communications Squadron Wing communications security noncommissioned officer in-charge, Airman Joshua Bamba, 22nd CS Wing COMSEC clerk, and Christine Gaines, 22nd CS Wing COMSEC manager, pose for a photo Jan. 20, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The COMSEC team ensures McConnell’s information is secured, enabling the installation to generate aircraft and perform aerial refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
This work, COMSEC: What is your need to know?, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COMSEC: What is your need to know?
