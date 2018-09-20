Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSEC: What is your need to know?

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE ABSE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Shawn Kesinger, 22nd Communications Squadron Wing communications security noncommissioned officer in-charge, Airman Joshua Bamba, 22nd CS Wing COMSEC clerk, and Christine Gaines, 22nd CS Wing COMSEC manager, pose for a photo Jan. 20, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The COMSEC team ensures McConnell’s information is secured, enabling the installation to generate aircraft and perform aerial refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSEC: What is your need to know?, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

