    VP-5 Chief Pinning

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Lora M. Jones, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 gets pinned at a chief pinning ceremony at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Throughout their deployment, they will be conducting ASW, maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations within 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 Chief Pinning, by PO3 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Chief Pinning
    Patrol squadron 5

