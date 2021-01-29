VP-5 Chief Pinning

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Lora M. Jones, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 gets pinned at a chief pinning ceremony at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Throughout their deployment, they will be conducting ASW, maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations within 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)

