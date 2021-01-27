Let's give Staff Sgt. Emma Harper from the 336th Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! In her short time assigned instructor duty at Keesler, she was 100% course qualified and expedited all instructor requirements 25 days early. She hit the ground running as she made facility improvements to align her squadron with DoD requirements and took the lead for numerous volunteer opportunities. Her team demonstrated new found technical training capabilities as we were able to flex in-residence as well as distance learning environments that directly avoided mission stoppage due to COVID-19. As the squadron executed our exodus training plan, Harper successfully motivated 45 students to graduate their three-level course two weeks early to meet the training deadline. Her training efforts during the pandemic have qualified 90 cyber warriors to operate mission critical systems Air Force wide. Harper has proven to be a team player and a motivated NCO dedicated to the training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

