Fort Drum officials work with federal, state, local agencies to finalize process for large-scale, off-post training events

The 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducted 10 days of readiness scenarios in April 2018, with Fort Drum as the launch pad that took hundreds of Soldiers across the North Country to Vermont by ground and air. Fort Drum officials are working with federal, state and local agencies to finalize a process to create similar opportunities for large-scale, off-post training exercises. (10th Combat Aviation Brigade Photo)

