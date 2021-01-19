Spc. Andre Barnes is a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Fort Lee Dental Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6499858
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-US054-911
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|304.6 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Military: Spc. Andre Barnes, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
America's Military: Spc. Andre Barnes
LEAVE A COMMENT