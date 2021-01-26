Eric Jackson, center, maintenance logistics lead with the H-1 Fleet Support Team at NAVAIR’s In-Service Support Center at Fleet Readiness Center East, received recognition as FRCE Mentor of the Year during NAVAIR’s virtual celebration of National Mentoring Month held Jan. 26. FRCE Executive Director Mark Meno, right, and Jackson’s supervisor Mike Durbin, H-1 FST logistics lead presented Jackson with a letter of appreciation during the event.
This work, H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE, by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE
