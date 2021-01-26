Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE

    H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Eric Jackson, center, maintenance logistics lead with the H-1 Fleet Support Team at NAVAIR’s In-Service Support Center at Fleet Readiness Center East, received recognition as FRCE Mentor of the Year during NAVAIR’s virtual celebration of National Mentoring Month held Jan. 26. FRCE Executive Director Mark Meno, right, and Jackson’s supervisor Mike Durbin, H-1 FST logistics lead presented Jackson with a letter of appreciation during the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6499857
    VIRIN: 210126-N-AC707-1001
    Resolution: 4440x2488
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE, by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    H-1 logistician earns &lsquo;Mentor of Year&rsquo; title at FRCE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mentor
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    H-1
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT