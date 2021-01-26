H-1 logistician earns ‘Mentor of Year’ title at FRCE

Eric Jackson, center, maintenance logistics lead with the H-1 Fleet Support Team at NAVAIR’s In-Service Support Center at Fleet Readiness Center East, received recognition as FRCE Mentor of the Year during NAVAIR’s virtual celebration of National Mentoring Month held Jan. 26. FRCE Executive Director Mark Meno, right, and Jackson’s supervisor Mike Durbin, H-1 FST logistics lead presented Jackson with a letter of appreciation during the event.

