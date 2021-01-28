CTF-72 Concludes Sea Dragon 2021

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 28, 2021) Members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), along with Patrol Squadron (VP) 5's "Mad Foxes" and VP 8's "Fighting Tigers", pose for a photo at the conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon. Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations . As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)

