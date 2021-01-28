Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTF-72 Concludes Sea Dragon 2021

    CTF-72 Concludes Sea Dragon 2021

    GUAM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 28, 2021) Members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), along with Patrol Squadron (VP) 5's "Mad Foxes" and VP 8's "Fighting Tigers", pose for a photo at the conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon. Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations . As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6499150
    VIRIN: 210128-N-IS471-041
    Resolution: 5316x2990
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-72 Concludes Sea Dragon 2021, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CTF-72 Concludes Sea Dragon 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet JMSDF CTF-72 Sea Dragon 2021 multinational joint exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT