    Weed ACH continues COVID-19 vaccinations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine January 12 at the Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. Castro, a Leominster, Mass., native was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and said she chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect her family. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:04
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: LEOMINSTER, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weed ACH continues COVID-19 vaccinations, by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortIrwin
    #ArmyMedicine
    #COVID-19
    #COVID-19vaccine
    #MHSVaccine
    #WeedArmyCommunityHospital
    #RegionalHealthCommandCentral

