Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine January 12 at the Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. Castro, a Leominster, Mass., native was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and said she chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect her family. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6498502
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-PV892-6558
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LEOMINSTER, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weed ACH continues COVID-19 vaccinations, by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weed ACH continues COVID-19 vaccinations
