Weed ACH continues COVID-19 vaccinations

Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine January 12 at the Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. Castro, a Leominster, Mass., native was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and said she chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect her family. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: LEOMINSTER, MA, US