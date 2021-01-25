210125-N-VD165-003 FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 25 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeric Murphy, front left, inprocess to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth with Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Castro, back left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Kacie Freeman, right, at the administration office at the headquarters building. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility that plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of aircrews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Jaen/Released)

