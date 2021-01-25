Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeric Murphy, front left, inprocess to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    210125-N-VD165-003 FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 25 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeric Murphy, front left, inprocess to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth with Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Castro, back left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Kacie Freeman, right, at the administration office at the headquarters building. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility that plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of aircrews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Jaen/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeric Murphy, front left, inprocess to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

