Rebuilding the Barracks

GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 14, 2021) – From left: Lt. Cmdr. Chris Sandmel (Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London public works officer), Scot Deledda (construction manager, Nutmeg Companies, Inc.), Capt. Todd Moore (SUBASE New London base commanding officer) and Jim Ellis (SUBASE New London unaccompanied housing program director) pose for a photo in front of the entrance to Triton Hall (Building 488) onboard SUBASE New London after touring the building. The nearly four-decade old Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) student barracks building was taken out of service in summer 2020 and occupants relocated so Nutmeg Companies could begin the $27 million project. The fully renovated Triton Hall will be equipped with modern utilities, flooring, walls, windows, reconfigured rooms and updated lounges and laundry facilities. “Triton Hall was built in 1982,” said Jim Ellis, SUBASE New London Unaccompanied Housing, Installation Program Director. “Initially it was used to berth submarine Sailors who were stationed over in New London at State Pier. It was last renovated in the 1990’s, so these new renovations are welcome.” The project has a targeted completion date in early 2022.

(Photo courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Milkowski)

