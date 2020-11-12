Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are photographed in the Joint Chiefs of Staff conference room, more commonly referred to as “The Tank”, in the Pentagon, Dec. 11, 2020. From left to right are: Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of the National Guard Bureau Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6496898 VIRIN: 201211-D-WD757-0036 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.22 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff Tank Photo (Dec. 11, 2020), by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.