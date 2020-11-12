Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Tank Photo (Dec. 11, 2020)

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Tank Photo (Dec. 11, 2020)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are photographed in the Joint Chiefs of Staff conference room, more commonly referred to as “The Tank”, in the Pentagon, Dec. 11, 2020. From left to right are: Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of the National Guard Bureau Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6496898
    VIRIN: 201211-D-WD757-0036
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff Tank Photo (Dec. 11, 2020), by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carlos M. Vazquez II
    Joint Chiefs of Staff Tank Photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT