Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Dec. 22, 2020)

    NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Dec. 22, 2020)

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Subase New London

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gregory Batson and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pete Garafolo deliver gifts to a representative of St. Mary’s Home for Children. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight runs a gift drive for St. Mary’s every year for the holidays. (Courtesy photo by Engineman 2nd Class Emily Petrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6496889
    VIRIN: 201222-N-XX999-1001
    Resolution: 409x519
    Size: 104.22 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Dec. 22, 2020), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Service

    TAGS

    Community Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT