    Bearing Sea patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crew and a Russian aircraft crew patrolled the Bering Sea maritime boundary line between Russia and the United States in mid-January. The 45-year-old heavy icebreaker is underway for a months-long patrol to support national security objectives throughout Alaskan waters and into the Arctic, including along the Maritime Boundary Line between the United States and Russia. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 15:57
    Russia
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star

