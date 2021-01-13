Bearing Sea patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crew and a Russian aircraft crew patrolled the Bering Sea maritime boundary line between Russia and the United States in mid-January. The 45-year-old heavy icebreaker is underway for a months-long patrol to support national security objectives throughout Alaskan waters and into the Arctic, including along the Maritime Boundary Line between the United States and Russia. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.

