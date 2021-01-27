Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cards and letters

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey State Command Sgt. Maj. Earnest Williams holds one of the many pictures and accompanying cards thanking New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen for their service at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Lawrenceville, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021. The New Jersey National Guard supported Federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6496730
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-AL508-1001
    Resolution: 5798x3865
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US 
